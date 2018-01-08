Registration For The National ID Commences…”It’s A Continuous Process”

The National Registration Bureau (NRB) in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security is pleased to inform the general public of the commencement of continuous registration for the National Identity Card in all the 28 District Registration Offices.

The general public will remember that the NRB embarked on the mass registration for the national identity card in may 2017 and concluded the mass registration phase on 24 November 2017. Over 9,000,000 Malawian citizens aged 16 years and above were registered and distribution of NIDs for this phase is currently underway.

The general public is hereby informed that according to the National Registration Act of 2010, NRB is mandated to register births, deaths, marriages and adults of 16 years and above for birth, deaths, registration of marriage certificates and National Identity Cards respectively.

In view of the foregoing, from January 2018 onwards, NRB will continue to register Malawian citizens aged 16 years and above for the issuance of National Identity Cards. Registration in this continuous exercise is through the District Registration Office in the mean time and Post Offices at a later stage.

NRB would also like to inform the general public that those who received National Ids with typo or any other errors during the mass registration to go to the district registration office for corrections of their particulars.

NRB is further informing the general public that registration of foreign residents will begin in March 2018. Registrants will be required to bring with them necessary permits as granted by the Department of Immigration. All eligible foreign residents must report to NRB Headquarters for registration. Registration is upon payment of a prescribed fee of 50,000.00 Malawi Kwacha.

For further information or clarification, please contact:

Norman Fulatira

NRB Public Relations Officer

Cell: 0999787718

Email: nfulatira@yahoo.com

Like this: Like Loading...