Red Star Ruling On Hold, Judge Goes A.WO.L… “He Is Busy With Other Matters Outside The Court”

Blantyre buildings’ red star operation High Court ruling is ready after three years but has been put on hold because the judge was busy with other matters outside the court.

High Court registrar Agnes Patemba confirmed that the ruling is ready but could not be delivered on Wednesday as earlier scheduled because the judge was busy elsewhere. Building owners in Blantyre dragged Blantyre City Council to court for ordering the demolition of 161 buildings in the commercial cities of Blantyre and Limbe.

The council took the decision to demolish the buildings, in what is known as red star operation as the buildings were marked with red stars, after president Peter Mutharika toured the city on February 23, 2015 and expressed concern that the dilapidated buildings were an eye sore.

At least 54 of the 161 owners of the buildings marked for demolition, most of them Indian businessmen, rushed to court to stop the council from implementing the order.

Patemba said the ruling was ready on August 31 only that the judge had been busy with other equally important matters.

She said a new date would be set for the ruling.

