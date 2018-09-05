Record Crowd As VP Nankhumwa Storms Mulanje, Impressed With Registration

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says it is impressed with the turn out for voter registration in the early days day both Mulanje and Phalombe.

DPP vice president for the Southern Region Kondwani Nankhumwa has been conducting whistle stop tours in the two districts aimed at mobilizing people in the districts to register.

“Figures from the first day are very impressive despite being on a Sunday where by most of you were at church. I can only urge you to maintain this. Registration nd voting is the only way we can maintain DPP in power,” said Nankhumwa at a mammoth crowd that gathered at Nthambe School Ground in Phalombe East Constituency.

And also speaking at Mlomba Primary School Ground in Mulanje North East on Wednesday, Nankhumwa said though the figures remained impressive, people must continue to register just to make sure that DPP remain in power come May 2019

In Mulanje, Nankhumwa also reminded the gathering that even those that did not have the National Identity Card should still go.

Nankhumwa, who is also Local Government Minister, seized the moment to announce the construction work for a rural growth centre at Nkhando Trading Centre in Mulanje West Constitutuency.

“The growth centre will comprise the market, bus depot, library and a stadium. This will be done within within this financial year,” said Nankhumwa.

Mulanje whistle stop tour is expected to continue on Friday, as Thyolo and Neno wait in the wings.

