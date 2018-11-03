Reach Out & Touch: DPP UK Wing Donates To Mzimba, Mponela Hospitals

Mzimba District Hospital and Mponela Rural Health Centre were on cloud nine on Friday when the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) U.K. Wing donated flour for porridge ‘phala’ to the facility.

DPP UK wing secretary said Dr. Neza Kalilani Chatuwa, described the donation as a good source of nutrition to aid growth and development as well as retaining baby’s structure.

Chatuwa, who is also the daughter of Gender Minster, Dr Jean Kalilani. said the porridge contains every nutritious food that is gentle on baby’s digestive system and packed full of nutrients.

“Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika has done a lot in this country. But he needs support from all of us as he continues to uplift the lives of all Malawians,”

“This donation has been sourced by all members who belong to the DPP U.K. Wing. We had a big walk to raise funds for this important gesture. We believe that the little we have can go a long way to help our brothers and sisters here at home,” she said.

“We have to come together as one at times though we are politically divided when serving our Nation. This ‘phala’ flour will help our friends here to boost their body immunity mainly the children with malnutrition”, Dr Chatuwa elaborated.

She then commended President Mutharika for his continued support. “DPP UK is very grateful to His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika for allowing us to operate as a wing in the UK and untiring support to the mother party DPP. We always thank God for Him.” said Chatuwa.

Earlier this week, the wing also made similar donation at Chikwawa District Hospital. The donation to all the three regions is valued at K1million.



