Reach Out And Touch: Andrew Teche Grateful To Mutharika, DPP Cadets For Their Generosity

Helping the needy is one of the hallmarks of being human. We are extremely social compared to other species. On a regular basis, we all go into the arena of helping others in small but important ways, whether it be letting someone out in traffic or giving a tip for good service.

We do this without any guarantee of payback. Donations are made at a small personal and group cost but with a bigger benefit to the recipient. This form of cooperation, or donation or compassion for others, is called indirect reciprocity and helps human society to thrive.

13th of November was the day when DPP cadets from Blantyre moved in to fulfil one of the Jesus’ commandments as found in the book of Matthew 25:31- 40 where Jesus Christ is quoted giving instruction of how to look at the underprivileged:

34 “Then the King will say to those on his right, ‘Come, you who are blessed by my Father, inherit the Kingdom prepared for you from the creation of the world. 35 For I was hungry, and you fed me. I was thirsty, and you gave me a drink. I was a stranger, and you invited me into your home. 36 I was naked, and you gave me clothing. I was sick, and you cared for me. I was in prison, and you visited me.’

37 “Then these righteous ones will reply, ‘Lord, when did we ever see you hungry and feed you? Or thirsty and give you something to drink? 38 Or a stranger and show you hospitality? Or naked and give you clothing? 39 When did we ever see you sick or in prison and visit you?’

40 “And the King will say, ‘I tell you the truth, when you did it to one of the least of these my brothers and sisters”, Messiah said.

Led by their foot soldier Charles Kadziwe who is also the Deputy National Youth Director and Resource Mobilization Campaigner senior cadet Bob Chimkango (whom President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika has appointed to be the Company Secretary of Malawi Housing Corporation(MHC) and a host of of cadets, went to see one patient at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital who was involved in car accident last month in Chiradzulu.

Granting the interview to Malawi Voice, the amputee Mr Andrew Teche was on cloud nine after he got a wheelchair from the Cadets.

“Am short of words. I can’t believe this that at short period of time some servants of God in the name of cadets could remember a person like me. I really thank President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika for having youths who are productive to the society by giving me this wheelchair today without looking to which political party I subscribe my allegiance,” the composed Teche said with his eyes releasing tears of joy, adding that: “I was a member of opposition party but now you have ‘baptised me with DPP spirit of giving’, am no longer a member of opposition party.”

Taking his turn, Charles Kadziwe the group leader who is also member of National Governing Council of ruling Democratic Progressive Party by virtue of being Deputy National Youth Director, who spoke on behalf of his fellow cadets thanking Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika for instilling the spirit of giving to the needy to his youths.

“We are only fulfilling the mandate that our President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika directed us to be doing in the constituencies and societies we live in. He always encourages us to be patriots. And today we have just done one of those obligations and we thank God for that,” the multi-talented youth director said.

Concurring with Charles Kadziwe, Bob Chimkango promised more of social responsibilities in the near future.

“So far plans are at an advanced stage to build one house for an elder in our society. She is a widow but she is keeping three orphans and she is in a state of despair and as such we can’t ignore this noble duty,” Chimkango said.

The wheelchair has costed the Cadets who are commonly known as Landslide Champions about two hundred thousand Malawi Kwacha.

