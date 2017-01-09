Re-elected Mzuzu City Mayor Registers Disappointment Over Unpatriotic Companies

Newly re-elected mayor for Mzuzu City Councillor William Mkandawire(PP) has expressed concern over lack of compliance from companies and organizations that have regional offices in the city.

Speaking while making his acceptance speech after a majority win over his competitor Councillor Yona Mkandawire(DPP), the re-elected mayor said in his previous term of office, the council had a lot of trouble with these companies who did not want to come clean on their corporate responsibility.

“Even though these companies do their businesses in the city, when it comes to corporate responsibility they say ‘let’s consultant our head office’ .

“This is now second quarter and most of them never complied which is really a sad development because the council depends on the corporate world to help share responsibilities, ” he said.

Mkandawire then promised the residents of Mzuzu, Mchengautuba Township in particular that one of his first duties in his new term of office will be to conclude the transferring of the damp site to new site.

“I take my re-election as an opportunity to finalize projects I began and concluding works on the new damping site is amongst my priorities,” he said.

After his acceptance speech, Mkandawire presided over the election of deputy mayor which saw Malawi Congress Party’s Alexander Mwakikunga of Katawa ward scooping 9 out of 16 votes while Councilors Frazer Chunga and Patrick Ng’oma both of People’s Party had two votes each with three votes being rendered null and void.

Before his re-election, in his five minute long speech, the mayor assured fellow Councilors that if re-elected into mayoral office, he will use his skills and knowledge in economics to ensure that the Mzuzu City Council never again languishes in debts as it has been the case in the past [before he became mayor].

Mkandawire who is Councillor for Mchengautuba East scooped 13 out of all the 16 eligible votes, While his contender Councillor Yona Mkandawire got 3 votes. (By Rose Mahorya and Andrew Mkonda)

