Ralph Jooma Resigns As PP Chief Whip In Parliament

The news has just broken that Mangochi Monkey Bay legislator Ralph Jooma (People’s Party—PP)has resigned as Chief Whip.

In a letter to the Speaker of Parliament dated December 15, 2017 which is coped to leader of PP in the House as seen by Nyasa Times, Jooma said his resignation as PP chief whip is with “immediate effect.”

He wrote: “ Sir, I write to notify you that I am, with immediate effect, relinquishing the position of Chief Whip for People’s Party.”

Jooma continued to say reasons for his resignation are “personal.”

“May I take this opportunity to thank you Sir, for the support you gave me during the time I have served as such,” concluded Jooma.

The resignation by Jooma is coming at the background of speculation that he is being earmarked for a Cabinet post in President Peter Mutharika’s Cabinet.

There have been fevered speculation that Mutharika will reshuffle his Cabinet after Parliament.

Jooma previously served in Cabinet of former president Joyce Banda as Minister of Economic Planning and Development.

He recently met President Mutharika for talks with former PP parliamentary leader Uladi Musa.

Mussa has also realigned himself to the governing party.

Like this: Like Loading...