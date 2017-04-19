Racism & Mistreatment At FMB: Local Staff Grossly Being Abused…Malawians Being Called “Pieces Of Bullshit”

Local staff in the Credit Department at FMB in Blantyre, are working in fear while others have resorted to resigning from their jobs due to what they call ‘abuse and mistreatment by one of the Bank’s Senior managers, The Manager in question is Group General Manager for Credit, Kobus Louw who is an expatriate from white South Africa.
Sources at FMB have confided to Malawi Voice that Kobus is fond of calling his fellow managers, (of Malawian origin) in his department ‘stupid’ or ‘pieces of bullshit’ almost on a daily basis. Authorities are however not aware of these alleged mistreatment and racist remarks as nobody has been bold enough to report him for fear of reprisals.
“A number of managers in the department have left the Bank not in search of greener pastures but running away from their fellow manager,” said the source.
He said in 2016 three Credit Managers also resigned because they had enough of his abusive language from him.
“In January and April 2017, two Credit Managers have also left FMB because of the mistreatment of the same boss. Some of these managers are still jobless as they left the Bank because of abuse and not for other jobs. He undermines the knowledge and skills of black managers,” said our source. Recently, President Peter Mutharika warned that government will deport and foreigner who will have been found to have racially abused Malawians on the basis of their colour.
We are our own selves to blame for this tendency of inferior mentality when it comes to the white pple in the country……we literally treat them like semi-gods…the issue of madonna is one of them that we even bend and sidestep our own laws to bow to their demands…..she gets VIP treatment though she insnt performing or on any gvt mission
why waisting time with this boer/m’buno?He has to b reported to responsiale authorities for investigation.They r rated as worsest racists in the world during apartheid in their home country,south africa.
If he doent respect us as black ppo he has to return here where he will find his land has been shared amongest blacks hez vry stupid when he c himself as a white person stupid buers killed chris hanne and run away from here
Malawi Voice I thought ure DPP so why report him to APM for this abuse it seems this Government takes time to act yet we have been hearing of issues at FMB for long now
Amwenye nimteto wawo welewo.