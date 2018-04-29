Pure worship in ‘I glorify God’… Abode releases Adore

A public proclamation, telling the world that “in everything that I do, I Glorify you Lord”

Released Friday, 27th April, 2018, available for download and streaming exclusively on www.rfpmam.com, Pure’s I glorify you Lord is his first single this year, and already sets him on a path that destined to stardom.

Born Terence Chisale, Pure sings in second verse:

Mighty God you’re the only one I need//

Your my pillar, my healer, my shelter

My helper//

With you I feel so complete//

With you I feel so secure//

“I took time perfecting my craft and I must be quick to say that am maturing and growing artistically on any music project that am into” Pure said when contacted.

“I am an gospel RnB artist I started music in 2012 as a secular artist. It was just pure fun but no purpose

till I join Raised For a Purpose Ministry in 2016 and got born again. That was my turnaround” he explained.

Access “I glorify you Lord” here: http://www.rfpmam.com/download.php?uid=30

Meanwhile, a genre(is it a genre?) thats getting grounded steadily is Spoken Word and an artist by the name ABODE is sending dropping serious bars.

Here is her latest piece titled Adore

http://www.rfpmam.com/spoken/download.php?uid=9

