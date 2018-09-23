Prophet Justice Hara to Share Pulpit with Rwandan President Kagam

Youths across Africa will on 18th October confer the prestigious Ambassadorial recognition and Award of Excellency to Senior Prophet Justice Hara during their first ever highly organised conference called African Youth Mainstreaming Roundtable on the implementation of the African Union Continental free trade Area (AfCFTA).

This is an initiative of African Youth Union Commission which is a network of the youths across all the regions in Africa

The gathering will also discuss Governance, Peace and Security Social Engagement and AU Agenda 2063 Architectures from 15th to 18th October 2018 in Ethiopia.

In a letter dated 11th September signed by the AYUC Executive Chairperson Dr. Carl Oshodi, which Malawi Voice has seen, indicates that Hara a Malawian born prophet will be awarded with a recognition of Excellency as one of the Young people in Africa who has done tremendous life story of rising. The life of Prophet Justice Hara is recognised from his personal childhood life and rise to be amongst the millionaires in Africa and ability to manage life challenges.

Among others, Prophet Hara will share pulpit with Dr. Paul Kagame, president of Republic of Rwanda.

“Prophet Hara will deliver a keynote address during the gala diner under the topic , Youth inclusion in domesticating the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement- Putting the African youth first,” reads the statement in part.

In an interview, Prophet Hara said he was humbled with the honour.

“This is a great recognition, there are other great men of God out there, there are rich people, very creative people out there but why GOD located Malawi and picked me to be honoured this is indeed the time for the youths to rise and shine. I will continue to serve the youths and support them every time they need me,” he said.

Senior Prophet Justice Hara is one of the famous prophets in Africa who has demonstrated Youth Inclusion in his church, support the youths and pay fees in different universities.

