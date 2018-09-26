Prophet Justice Hara Hails APM for Internship Program

Renowned youthful prophet and public speaker Justice Hara who is the founder of Ambassadors for Christ Ministries has hailed the President Arthur Peter Mutharika for making an initiative to create opportunities for the youths across Malawi to have access to internships in government offices.

Malawi Government has introduced internship programme for the youth to work in areas of agriculture, Information and Communication Technology, Manufacturing and small scale mining in order for them to gain practical experience.

Speaking in his capacity as the good will ambassador of the continental youth organisation that has a membership of young people across Africa and diaspora African Youth Union Commission Senior Prophet Hara said the decision was long overdue.

Said the Prophet: “We needed this initiative 40 years ago, if this nation had implemented this long time ago, we could have a lot of young people that are very creative and well trained. To be trained in different universities is not enough because every company asks for people who have experience and where will the student get the experience without any internship? What the president of this nation has done is very commendable and our young people will not be the same again after the internship period.”

Senior Prophet Justice Hara is affiliated to Prophet Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gothering (ECG) and he has been recognised internationally by a number of international organisations due to his ability to offer support and counselling to a number of young people in Malawi and abroad.

Like this: Like Loading...