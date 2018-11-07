Prophet Justice Hara Establishes Youth Foundation

A renowned preacher and teacher of the word of God, Senior Prophet Justice Hara- who is also the senior son of Major 1Shephard Bushiri has announced his plans to support the youths in Malawi and abroad with skills to run their business, create opportunities and make their life better.

Prophet Hara who is also the Goodwill Ambassador for the African Youth Union Commission said the aim of the foundation was to prepare young people mentally and nurture them so that they make a best out of their God given talents.

Said the Prophet: “It’s not about having a degree, is not about having a diploma or certificate, those are just credentials to confirm that you are qualified for a certain field, but that does not qualify you to be the rich person, that does not give you wealth alone, this life needs people who are very creative and haters of poverty.

“A lot of young people in Malawi and abroad always blame the government for not giving them jobs when they have skills that can give them employment. It’s not employment that makes people succeed in life.

“The time has come for the youths in Malawi that I will be launching a foundation that will motivate the youths, mentor the youths and train them to implement their skills and aspirations without waiting for the government to give them jobs.

“There are a lot of young people who have skills but they don’t know how to get those skills promoted and exposed, this will be one of the goals for the foundation, to unearth all the skills and support them to be known and supported.”

Away from his clerical life, Senior Prophet Justice Hara is also very successful businessman in South Africa, Malawi and other countries.

