Prophet Hara Urges Youth to Register for 2019 Polls

The founder and president of Ambassadors for Christ Ministries Senior Prophet Justice Hara who is also the Good will Ambassador for the African Youth Union Commission has advised the youths in Malawi to register for voting in 2019.

In an interview, Senior Prophet Hara, who is also affiliated to Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), advised the youths to be the first to register.

“The youths across Malawi, I am appealing to you all to make sure that you go and register for the voting in 2019. Malawi is a youthfull nation and this means that we have more young people in Malawi than adults, and we should be the first to vote to exercise our constitutional right,” said Hara.

Prophet Hara added that Youths in Malawi should refrain from being used by the politicians.

“Let’s not being used by the politicians to advance their interests. We as the youths we have the reasons to celebrate our lives because we can make things work, let’s have a free and peaceful elections in 2019 and that can start with us the youths,” he said.

Senior Prophet Justice Hara is one of the famous prophets in Africa that are operating under the anointing of the Holy Spirit to preach and teach the true gospel of GOD.

