Prophet Bushiri’s Allure Grips Uganda: Thousands Camping At Conference Venue

Ugandans are enjoying the allure and appeal of South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) who is in capital Kampala with some recoiling from their daily routines just to catch every minute of his three-day Prophetic Good News Conference.

Bushiri jetted in the East African nation on Tuesday morning for a spiritual visit that has gripped the region with thousands trooping to Embassy of God Ministries headquarters in Kampala where the conference is taking place.

On Tuesday, the venue was packed as early as 8 hours (East African Time) for a service that was meant to start at 15 hours. Embassy of God Ministries resident pastor Bishop Denis Emojong told Nyasa Timesthat their church has never experienced something like this in its five years of God’s work.

“Our premises covers not more than 10 000 people. We were surprised that by 10 am it was already packed. People continue to troop in and we were fearing a stampede. Thank God it didn’t happen because we managed to squeeze more chairs to accommodate more. Presumably we had over 17 000 people. With days, especially now that people have evidence that he is indeed here, we are expecting even more,”he said.

Ernest Epom from Mbale Town, eastern Uganda, arrived here Monday night and he says he will stay the course until the Prophet leaves.

“I work for a bank in Mbale and when my request for three days off at my work was not granted I just left. I felt it is madness to be somewhere when the Major Prophet is here. I love his teachings, his sense of positivity. He gives us hope to live again, to smile again and to believe that whatever challenges we are facing there is always tomorrow and, again, God is always on our side,” he said.

Such sentiments were echoed by many others whom Nyasa Timesinterviewed on the streets of Kampala, Uganda.

One lady, Doreen Nasanga, told Nyasa Times that Major 1 is a household name in Uganda because of how he brings life to the gospel of Jesus Christ.

His sermons are live and practical; he speaks to our daily struggles, she said. She added that his prophecies makes you feel the presence of God. Besides, she noted, Major 1 wins too many souls because of his generosity, his humbleness and also his charitable works.

“You just can’t be anywhere else when Major 1 is in town. No. Its unbelievable. Often we see him on Prophetic Channel. But seeing him in person is something magical; like heavenly. I couldnt believe it and, to be honest, Uganda is free with the coming of this man,”she said.

In his opening remarks Tuesday night, Prophet Bushiri hailed Embassy of God Ministries for hosting them and also thanked Ugandans for their warmth and embrace. He added Uganda is the altar of God, as such, stepping on its soil is a blessing in itself.

He said his coming was purely spiritual—driven by the need to share the gospel of Jesus Christ with so many and, also, to encourage the people that God is still speaking to us even where things are not working to our expectations.

The Prophet, on Wednesday, is scheduled to have two services in the city starting in the afternoon.

