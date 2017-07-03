Prophet Bushiri Shakes Australia With Gospel Of Jesus Christ

Malawian born, but South Africa based celebrity preacher Prophet Shepherd Bushiri took his ministry to Australia during the weekend where he shook the nation with a series of teachings, prophecies and deliverances.

The visit is part of the Prophet global tours he is making of spreading the gospel to every part of the world. He was in Nicaragua, Cameroon and Nigeria recently.

During a three day crusade starting last Friday held in the city of Sydney, people of different races, coming from various parts of Australia trooped to the city to have a fair share of an encounter with God through Prophet Bushiri.

The leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG)—which has branches in all the six continents—said the successful crusade in Australia is only a manifestation of the growth of his church and, also, the demonstration that ‘we serve a God without boundaries’.

He added it was a great honour to preach in Australia and even much so, to lead so many souls to Christ.

During the trip, the Prophet—popularly known as Major One—also took time to visit the site where the first church and the first gospel was preached in Australia in 1793.

The Prophet, who travelled with two his two famous artists—Onesimus and James Nee—said it was refreshing to note the reception from the people regarding the music from ECG.

“Onesimus had a great performance. He was called for by the Australian community that I take him along. He is so loved here and it was amazing watching him on stage,” he said.

The Prophet has since left Sydney, Australia, for Dallas, USA, where he will be hosting a fundraising dinner for his church in US.

Like this: Like Loading...