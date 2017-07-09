Prophet Bushiri Ordains 11000 ECG Leaders

Smiles, hugs and flowers were the order of the Saturday afternoon at Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) headquarters in Pretoria, South Africa, when Prophet Shepherd ordained at least 11 000 church leaders drawn from branches of Africa. ECG has branches in Africa, North America, Europe and Asia.

The prestigious annual event, which took place at ECG Showground in Pretoria, marked the graduation of ECG church leaders after going through series of Christian leadership courses. Under the guidance of EGG pastors and Prophet Bushiri, the stewards went through a month training on how to be a good leader in church.

Donned in blue gowns of excellence, the graduates expressed gratitude at the feat and, through their leaders, spoke greatly of the experience and promised to deliver in their respective areas of work. ECG leader Prophet Bushiri underscored the importance of event underlining that it symbolizes the value of leadership training and skills at ECG.

He said ECG was founded on principles of religious excellence and this can only be translated if its leaders are well trained to manage the church at various levels of its growth and expansion. The event, he further said, is therefore a culmination of ECG growth across the world and the need for well-trained leaders to manage and consolidate the feat.

“The main reason we have stewardship is for soul winning. It is our duty as stewards to preach the gospel and win souls for Jesus Christ,” said the Prophet popularly known as Major One. He added he was proud to see the graduands. “I am proud to see you as my pastors, my stewards, my leaders who are gathered here with one vision and that vision is to serve the kingdom of God,” he said.

One of the graduates Elisha Banda from Malawi was over the moon thanking Prophet Bushiri and the entire ECG leadership for the experience.

“I return home well equipped with knowledge and zeal to preach the gospel and win many souls that strayed. I have the confidence and I will use the knowledge acquired here to ensure that the vision of our leader, Prophet Bushiri, is translated on the ground,” he said. He advised fellow graduates to live the knowledge acquired so that ECG continue to grow as a church of immediate spiritual answers to the people.

