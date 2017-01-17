Prophet Bushiri Lied: Escom And Water Boards Quash His Big Money Offer Claims

The country’s electricity and water utility companies have all denied claims by the self-styled flamboyant prophet Shepherd Bushiri who he had the capacity to save Malawi from blackouts and low water levels if he was given a chance.

He says he summoned “all CEOs of parastatals” to a plan to save the country and claims that they rejected him. “No one helps where he has been rejected,” he claims.

The true narrative of events is that during Malawi’s 2016 Investment Forum, Bushiri sent about some business hunters who one Chief Executive Officer describes as “they came on foot but talking in billion dollars” to get business concepts.

For the past week digital media platforms, Whatsapp and Facebook, have been awash with a video clip in which Bushiri is talking bug and narrating how he summoned Escom, Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) and Blantyre Water Board (BWB) for him to bail Malawi out of water and electricity shortages.

The prophet further accuses the companies of blocking his plans.

However, information from the three utility bodies in mention quashes Bushiri’s unfounded claims.

Blantyre Water Board senior official said the prophet did not visit their institution.

“I dont believe it. I am told he indeed went to LWB. But he is generalising it here that he went to all water boards and we rejected him under instructions. I just hear he is claiming of intending to give $50 billion,” said the official.

Lilongwe Water Board authorities also distanced themselves from such claims despite some individuals having really paid them a visit.

“This is a compete lie . A guy called Mapala who used to work for Roads Authority, Felix Zulu and a certain Ugandan lady came twice under an organisation called AFRICCI asking for project concepts. We submitted but they indicated the projects were small. They just disappeared like that.”

The official added that: “These guys came on foot and yet asking for investment project concepts of not less than $50 billion. They went there as part of the investment forum delegates looking for projects.”

Bushiri continues to amaze Malawians due to his self-constructed and pampered international image yet he has failed to construct or buy any good church structure and even residential home in Malawi.

For a couple of years now, the youthful prophet uses Malawi Government as a scapegoat for his failure to invest in the country. Government has however said time and again that it does not stop any serious investor to capitalize the economy in any way.

The religious tycoon swims in cash which is believed to be the money Joyce Banda stole from Malawi and laundered it out of the country by keeping it in the church and branding it “miracle money”.

