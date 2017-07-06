Prophet Bushiri Leads Thousands To Christ In US City Of Dallas

Fresh from Sydney, Australia, where he held a successful three-day crusade, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri flew to city of Dallas, Texas, USA, where, on Tuesday night, where he led thousands to Christ.

The founder and leader of the South Africa based Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) hosted a grand Prophetic Dinner where he preached, prophesised, held deliveries and also hosted a holy communion.

The aura of his presence in the city stirred frenzy from thousands that flocked to the dinner to have a share of their encounter with one of the worlds’ renowned preachers.

The dinner—held at the prestigious Hyatt Regency Hotel in Dallas, Texas—brought thousands not just from State of Texas, but also from cities of the States such Houston, Maryland, Atlanta and New York.

In his opening statement, the man of God began by saying the Holy Spirit spoke to him and said the event was not just a dinner.

“You didn’t come all this way to look good and eat but you came here to receive impartation for prosperity and go home a changed person with renewed faith and knowledge of the God we serve and your identity as a child of God,” he said.

“Our ministry in America is only beginning and I speak as a prophet when I say that seven months from now, this ministry will never be the same again. God is about to multiple ECG America in a great way. Mark my words, we will have a great testimony in seven months from now,” he said.

Bishop Allen, who has been preaching the gospel in the city for over 10 years and also an attendee of the diner, could not hide his shock at the level of patronage and admiration that Prophet Bushiri got from the city.

“It is unprecedented and it is miraculous. I haven’t seen a preacher, in recent times, with such kind appeal. You can only see God doing his works,” he said.

During the dinner, the Prophet, in his anointing stature, gave prophecies, preached, held deliveries and, to cap it all, hosted a holy communion to help lead congregants have a renewal with Christ.

Thousands gave their life to Christ.

Apart from that, the Prophet also held business meetings with congregants where he challenged them not just to sit idle and expect miracles.

He taught them on how to do business, engage in investments and how to improve their Christian lives through doing business using Christian principles.

“It’s time for Christians to rule in business and contribute to the kingdom of God as kingdom financiers. I have travelled the world over and have seen that Christians are the poorest religious group.

“This must come to an end. We need to be an example of God’s riches and glory. We serve a God who lacks nothing therefore, it is an error for you to be lacking in life. It is an error to be living in poverty.”

