Prophet Bushiri Endorses APM…DPP Has Done Tremendous Work

Bushiri: I will vote for DPP

South African-based Prophet Shepherd Bushiri says he would vote for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party if elections were held today, saying the party has done tremendous work.

Prophet Bushiri who has not been in talking terms with the DPP disclosed this on Saturday in South Africa during the Malawi Day commemorations organized by his Enlightened Christian Gathering church.

  1. Misheck Jimunda Singini   November 6, 2017 at 8:05 am

    kodi magesi akuya kumeneko kapena mukulemba muli mu black out mwamwanso midoli

  2. Ted Mw Kata   November 6, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Yaaa love your enemy

  3. Kingdom Heir Mulosola   November 6, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Kkkkkk

  4. Afana Lie Muhammed   November 6, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Wabodza uyu go to hell

  5. Louis WakuCape Uja Bandah   November 6, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Zinthu za bwino zimachokera kummwera

