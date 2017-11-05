Prophet Bushiri Endorses APM…DPP Has Done Tremendous Work

Bushiri: I will vote for DPP

South African-based Prophet Shepherd Bushiri says he would vote for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party if elections were held today, saying the party has done tremendous work.

Prophet Bushiri who has not been in talking terms with the DPP disclosed this on Saturday in South Africa during the Malawi Day commemorations organized by his Enlightened Christian Gathering church.

  1. John Mchiswe   November 5, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    ULUUUU AM NONE POLITICAL

  2. Martha Chimoyo   November 5, 2017 at 1:44 pm
  3. Alfred Kachingwe   November 5, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    Is there an audio of his voice saying what it is said that he said?

  4. Nick C Yiannakis   November 5, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    The question to ask this Bushiri fellow is, if Bushiri ran is business like APM/ DPP, would Bushiri be successful? I don’t think so.

  5. Charles Chiuye   November 5, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    If this is true then the devil is really hovering over Malawi. For sure we are all cursed and are destination is hell fire.

