Prophet Bushiri Endorses APM…DPP Has Done Tremendous Work

South African-based Prophet Shepherd Bushiri says he would vote for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party if elections were held today, saying the party has done tremendous work.
Prophet Bushiri who has not been in talking terms with the DPP disclosed this on Saturday in South Africa during the Malawi Day commemorations organized by his Enlightened Christian Gathering church.
ULUUUU AM NONE POLITICAL
Is there an audio of his voice saying what it is said that he said?
The question to ask this Bushiri fellow is, if Bushiri ran is business like APM/ DPP, would Bushiri be successful? I don’t think so.
If this is true then the devil is really hovering over Malawi. For sure we are all cursed and are destination is hell fire.