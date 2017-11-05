Prophet Bushiri Endorses APM…DPP Has Done Tremendous Work

By on 125 Comments

Bushiri: I will vote for DPP

South African-based Prophet Shepherd Bushiri says he would vote for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party if elections were held today, saying the party has done tremendous work.

Prophet Bushiri who has not been in talking terms with the DPP disclosed this on Saturday in South Africa during the Malawi Day commemorations organized by his Enlightened Christian Gathering church.

Prophet Bushiri Endorses APM…DPP Has Done Tremendous Work added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

125 Responses to "Prophet Bushiri Endorses APM…DPP Has Done Tremendous Work"

← Older Comments
  1. Naomie Heswamuga Kumwenda   November 5, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    God must help us the way people are suffering with dpp no electricity the whole day and man of God want to vote for this useless party which has just brought disaster in the country .may God open our eyes to choose what is right.isalute his brother bingu who past away he did alot for Malawi not this one.

    Reply
  2. Naomie Heswamuga Kumwenda   November 5, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    I would rather use my ballot paper asa toilet paper to wipe my bulm than to vote for this useless party

    Reply
← Older Comments

Leave a Reply