Prophet Bushiri Endorses APM…DPP Has Done Tremendous Work

South African-based Prophet Shepherd Bushiri says he would vote for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party if elections were held today, saying the party has done tremendous work.
Prophet Bushiri who has not been in talking terms with the DPP disclosed this on Saturday in South Africa during the Malawi Day commemorations organized by his Enlightened Christian Gathering church.
God must help us the way people are suffering with dpp no electricity the whole day and man of God want to vote for this useless party which has just brought disaster in the country .may God open our eyes to choose what is right.isalute his brother bingu who past away he did alot for Malawi not this one.
I would rather use my ballot paper asa toilet paper to wipe my bulm than to vote for this useless party