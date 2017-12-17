Professor Gertrude Mutharika Graces The Official Opening Of Newly-Constructed Kamuzu Barracks CCAP Church

Malawi’s First Lady Professor Gertrude Mutharika on Sunday presided over the official opening of the newly constructed church for Kamuzu Barracks Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Congregation in Lilongwe.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony held at the barracks, Prof. Mutharika commended the church for its commitment and dedication to God’s work.

The First Lady who is also a member of the church thanked the congregation for the invitation and their dedication to the work of God.

“You have done a great job here by constructing this church. The house of God is supposed to be beautiful and this is such a beautiful house of God. However, I would like to ask you to reflect the beauty of this church in your deeds,” Mutharika, who is a member of the church, advised the congregation.

The first lady also thanked the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Commander Griffin Supuni Phiri, who is also a CCAP faithful, for taking a leading role in the construction of the church saying a prayerful leader inspires the people she or he leads.

Supuni, who also played groom to his wife in a mock wedding as part of the funding raising activities for the construction of the church, thanked the First lady for honouring the invitation and also urged soldiers to be prayerful.

“As soldiers of God and Malawi, our most important weapon is prayer. A good soldier has to worship God and statistics have shown that prayerful soldiers are very disciplined and hard working,” Supuni said.

Other notable guests at the function included the Vice President’s wife, Mrs. Mary Chilima, Deputy Defence Minister, Clement

Chimulirenji, General Secretary of the CCAP General Assembly Reverend Collins M’bawa, former MDF commander Henry Odillo and several retired MDF chaplains.

The first lady, dressed in CCAP women’s guild attire, arrived at the function at 10 o’clock in the morning and also served the CCAP General Assembly Secretary, Collins M’bawa, with a cake to symbolise the official birthday of Kamuzu Barrack CCAP Congregation.

The construction of the Church, whose cost so far runs around K70 million, started in 2014 and other works like construction of a brick fence as part of the same project are yet to start.

The church has 1,500 members and is being led by resident chaplain Major Reverend Andrew Kamponda.

