Professor Gertrude Mutharika Donates to Needy Girls At Chisu CDSS In Nkhata-bay

Presidential Advisor on Youth Symon Vuwa Kaunda recently presented teaching and learning materials to students at Chisu CDSS in Nkhata-bay district courtesy of The First Lady Her Excellency Professor Gertrude Mutharika.

Professor Mutharika is sponsoring the girl child under her Beatify Malawi Trust. The donation contains school bags, learning materials like note books, pens and pencils, bathing soap and laundry soap and body lotion.

Delivering a message from Her Excellency Madam Professor Mutharika, Symon Vuwa Kaunda said it was the wish of Her Excellency Madam Mutharika to see to it that girls in secondary schools complete their education.

Kaunda urged the students to refrain from early marriages, casual sex in order to avoid contracting HIV the virus that causes AIDS.

Kaunda also called upon the girls to work hard in class so as to get better grades in their MSCE exams.

In his remarks, head teacher for Chisu CDSS John Mpakako thanked Her Excellency Professor Mutharika for the donation saying the teaching and learning materials will hugely assist the students in their academic pursuit of.

The Head Teacher assured Her Excellency that all the six students under Her Excellency sponsorship is doing very well in class.

Chisu CDSS is located in the area of Senior Group Village Headman Kandezu under Traditional Authority Mkumbira in Nkhatabay Central Constituency.

