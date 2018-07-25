Prof Mutharika Appointed Global Fund Replenishing Campaign Champion

The Global Fund has appointed  His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika as Champion of the Global Fund 6th Replenishment Campaign.

On this role, President Mutharika shall be responsible for coordinating activities aimed at harnessing efforts in soliciting funding pledges from countries, international organizations and individuals towards the 6th Global Fund replenishing conference to be held in France in 2019.
His Excellency President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has since accepted the appointment with humility and commits to discharge his responsibility with the expected highest level of integrity and diligence.

The Global Fund is a Geneva based international organization that aims to mobilize, leverage and invest additional resources to end the epidemics of HIV/Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria to support the Sustainable Development Goals established by the United Nations.

MGEME KALILANI
PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SECRETARY & SPOKESPERSON
LILONGWE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

