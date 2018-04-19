Pro Gain Gains International Spotlight With Amen

Kings are synonymous with terms like conquests, dominance, ruling, just to list a few. Just in less than a week, King Khangamwa, popularly known as Pro Gain has gained dominance in Gospel music sphere with his latest single, Amen.

One of the world’s leading Gospel Hip-hop streaming and downloading sites, Rapzilla has joined a number of international sites that have uploaded his single.

“It is an honour and privilege to have my single on Rapzilla. It takes close scrutiny, reviews to get an artist’s content on that international platform,” said the Christian rapper when contacted.

Pro Gain said that Malawi has hidden treasure that needs attention from both government and the corporate world to invest in. “Malawi can export art and music being one form of it, can touch lands which one may not even imagine. We have all it take as a nation,” he said.

Signed to Brother’s Keeper Records, Pro Gain said He has a message for the world and this message he is taking it to the ends of the world through Music.

“Amen is but one of the singles that am working on. The world must hear this message.”

He did not elaborate as to when should his fans expect more songs from him, but was quick to say: “The album is almost done. Presently, with my team, we are working on how to get this material out to the ends of the world.”

Pro Gain came into stardom when he released Mfana Wofewa in 2012. Last year he released Thima Lili zii, another song that continues to enjoy airplay on various radio stations.

Like this: Like Loading...