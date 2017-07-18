Prison Warders Face Mutiny Charges…Also Warned Against Loitering Around Prison Premises

The chief of Malawi prisons has warned all prison warders that they face mutiny charges if they do not return to work immediately.

This is according to a memo, released on Sunday, July 16, and signed by prisons chief commissioner Wandika Phiri.

“You are directed to return to normal duties with immediate effect as management is pursuing the issue of salary harmonization between the Malawi police and the Prison service.Phiri said the order has come in as the prison’s management is pursuing the issue of salary harmonization between them and the Malawi Police Service.

“In review of the foregoing, you are strongly warned that failure to adhere to the directive is tantamount to mutiny and management will not hesitate to immediately take necessary action as stipulated in section 58 of the Prisons Act,” reads part of the memo.

The prison boss has also warned all officers who are not on duty to desist from loitering around prison premises