Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission (PMCT) In Malawi Politics

Fired Peoples Party (PP) Vice President Uladi Mussa has accused the party’s President Joyce Banda for masterminding his firing.

He made the accusation in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Tuesday in Lilongwe after PP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) fired him as Vice President for bringing the party into ‘disrepute’.

Mussa pointed out that, “The truth is that People’s Party National Executive Committee (NEC) did not meet but they only received direction from Dr Joyce Banda to fire me from the party. All in all l am not shaken by the move.”

Salima South Constituency parliamentarian sounded confident saying that he was still ‘politically strong’ and he would be announcing his political future in few days’ time.

“l will be announcing my next move next week. As of now lam still reflecting on my future in politics as you know lam a politician and still strong,” Mussa disclosed, who sounded unmoved with PP’s decision of firing him.

PP’s Spokesperson Noah Chimpeni confirmed that PP had indeed fired Mussa. He said PPs President was not available at the NEC meeting so it was wrong to accuse her of firing Mussa.

“NEC met yesterday and agreed to fire Honourable Mussa for bringing the party into disrepute. As you are aware he has been telling people that we are on working alliance with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) which is not true.

Let me put the record clear here that NEC made the decision without the influence of Party’s President Dr Joyce Banda,” Chimpeni added.

According to the spokesman, the Party has fired its Vice President for the Eastern Region, Honourable Ralph Jooma for siding with Mussa in supporting government development agendas.

Chancellor College Political Analyst, Enerst Thindwa said the firing of Mussa is an indication of power struggle within the Party.

“It is not surprising that PP has fired Honourable Mussa and Jooma, the firing is reflection of power struggle within the party it appears to me that party’s President Dr Joyce Banda is trying to get rid of people who are willing to work with the ruling DPP,” he viewed.

Mussa has been replaced by Beatrice Mwale while Dr Joyce Banda’s son Roy Kachale has been appointed as Party’s vice president for the Eastern Region.

