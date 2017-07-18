Pressure Mounts On MCP To Settle K265mil City Rates Bill With Lilongwe City Council

By on 7 Comments

MCP Headquarters at City Centre

Lilongwe City Council has given Malawi Congress Party (MCP) a whopping K265 million city rates bill for the party headquarters in Lilongwe, almost removing the party celebration mood for its new political catches.

Party spokesperson Eisenhower Mkaka protested the bill, saying the building is not usable since Malawi Defense Force soldiers bombed it in 1993 in Operation Bwezani.The council has given the party 30 days to pay up or risk the building sold out to recover the money.

“The soldiers bombed it and razed it down during the Operation Bwezani making the building to be in an usable state,” said Mkaka.

He said the party will soon be seeking compensation from the government for the bombing of the building by the soldiers.

Mkaka said the main opposition party is in touch with lawyers to press for compensation through the courts.

Pressure Mounts On MCP To Settle K265mil City Rates Bill With Lilongwe City Council added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

7 Responses to "Pressure Mounts On MCP To Settle K265mil City Rates Bill With Lilongwe City Council"

Newer Comments →
  1. Andrew Chasambira   July 18, 2017 at 3:52 am

    Who told you that???Alright tipeleka aaa!!!!!!!

    Reply
  2. Daniel Msukwa   July 18, 2017 at 3:59 am

    First give us acompasation for bombing our office, then we give u your tax

    Reply
  3. John Chakwera Mia   July 18, 2017 at 4:03 am

    CADET SUKUMVETSA PATIPO????
    Compensate us first

    Reply
  4. Quesi Aubrey Chigwenembe   July 18, 2017 at 4:07 am

    DPP ikunva kutetha .apeleka mia sinkhani

    Reply
  5. Chancy Makwinja   July 18, 2017 at 4:10 am

    mwalawiliratu timaona ngat mulemba za Dpp lero

    Reply
Newer Comments →

Leave a Reply