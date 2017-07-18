Pressure Mounts On MCP To Settle K265mil City Rates Bill With Lilongwe City Council

Lilongwe City Council has given Malawi Congress Party (MCP) a whopping K265 million city rates bill for the party headquarters in Lilongwe, almost removing the party celebration mood for its new political catches.

Party spokesperson Eisenhower Mkaka protested the bill, saying the building is not usable since Malawi Defense Force soldiers bombed it in 1993 in Operation Bwezani.The council has given the party 30 days to pay up or risk the building sold out to recover the money.

“The soldiers bombed it and razed it down during the Operation Bwezani making the building to be in an usable state,” said Mkaka.

He said the party will soon be seeking compensation from the government for the bombing of the building by the soldiers.

Mkaka said the main opposition party is in touch with lawyers to press for compensation through the courts.