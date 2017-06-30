Pressure Mounts On Law Enforcers To Arrest 20 MPs Implicated In CDF-Gate

This follows revelation by Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe in Parliament on Wednesday that 20 legislators are believed to have mismanaged funds in their respective constituencies.

“As government we want to ensure that the suspects are brought to book and prosecuted,” he said.According to Gondwe, an audit conducted in 2016 showed that from the K3 billion given to 16 district councils under the CDF and District Development Funds (DDF), K80 million was unaccounted for.

According to the report Gondwe cited, some legislators were sourcing quotations on their own, thereby taking the role of district council procurement committees.

The legislators also snubbed area development committees in their constituencies when implementing the projects while in some constituencies, legislators sourced construction materials from their relatives.

This led to substandard structures which will need to be replaced soon.

Meanwhile, Gondwe has said government is planning to abolish DDF and CDF saying it will find another way of directly channelling funds to people.

But last week Gondwe increased CDF from K18 million to K23 million though legislators wanted the funds increased to K30 million.