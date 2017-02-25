Pressure Mounts For ACB To Probe Chakwera’s K650million Mansion, 15 Vehicles

Pressure continues to mount for the Anti-corruption Bureau to probe MCP’s Czar Lazarus Chakwera over a K650million personal mansion he is constructing in Lilongwe.
“It is huge and one wonders why Chakwera has only managed a house now after failing to do so for the many years he was church pastor as Assemblies of Gof church.” she said.
The politician-cum-pastor has managed to construct the mansion all in a space of one year which raises more eyebrows on his dealings.
Just last year Chakwera accused people who were involved in Cashgate of constructing huge mansions in few months, a thing he argued is not possible when one is using honest funds.
Chakwera’s wealth has come under scrutiny over the past months with reports that he has diverted close to K80 million of money meant for the party to his personal account.
He is also being accused by disgruntled party members of enjoying dodgy funding from Asians and other crooked financers.
Also under question is a fleet of 15 cars that Chakwera has registered in his name right now from a background of owning only two cars when he became MCP leader.
All this comes at a time when the party has only K5032. 50 in its Standard Bank account and is struggling to finance party functions across the board.
ndimadabwatu kuti sakupangitsa misonkhano. ndalama zikulowa kunyumba eti? kk abusa akuba. opanda ndi mfundo zomwe. kk mbutuma yamumunthu . arthur peter muthalika woyeeee. dpp woyeeee. 2019 dpp motsogozedwa ndi apm bomaaaah. kam’busa kakubaka ka chakwera fwafwafwa. stupid people buzy commenting good things about the most stupid chakwera who is a churchgater. tizavota pofuna kukwaniritsa malamulo koma dpp ndi moto kuti buuuu.
Anyapapi inu mwadya chiyani kodi? ????
T doznt make sense at all mad foolz we call t political propaganda mcp woyeeeeeeeeeee
Fake news this house is worth 100m to 200m
So what? Can you compare that house to Ndata? He is the reader of opposition after all. Try writing useful things nextime. You just can’t breath, can you? The fact that he is more famous than that puppet President of yours gives you sleepless nights. Well get used to it cause 2019 he will be taking over, like it or not.