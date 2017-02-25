Pressure Mounts For ACB To Probe Chakwera’s K650million Mansion, 15 Vehicles

Pressure continues to mount for the Anti-corruption Bureau to probe MCP’s Czar Lazarus Chakwera over a K650million personal mansion he is constructing in Lilongwe.
“It is huge and one wonders why Chakwera has only managed a house now after failing to do so for the many years he was church pastor as Assemblies of Gof church.” she said.
The politician-cum-pastor has managed to construct the mansion all in a space of one year which raises more eyebrows on his dealings.
Just last year Chakwera accused people who were involved in Cashgate of constructing huge mansions in few months, a thing he argued is not possible when one is using honest funds.
Chakwera’s wealth has come under scrutiny over the past months with reports that he has diverted close to K80 million of money meant for the party to his personal account.
He is also being accused by disgruntled party members of enjoying dodgy funding from Asians and other crooked financers.
Also under question is a fleet of 15 cars that Chakwera has registered in his name right now from a background of owning only two cars when he became MCP leader.
All this comes at a time when the party has only K5032. 50 in its Standard Bank account and is struggling to finance party functions across the board.
Give as news not this
No sense
Malawi Voice apa mwapalatu, anzanu anzeru zikatele amayichotsa post, if you fight Dr Chakwela and the MCP you are digging your own grave earlier, atleast wait for the next general elections & fail miserably, otherwise let me warn you that this DPP regime won’t finish even 2017
Musiyeni chakwera
Kaloswe