Pressure Mounts For ACB To Probe Chakwera’s K650million Mansion, 15 Vehicles

Chakwera’s Mansion Under Construction

Pressure continues to mount for the Anti-corruption Bureau to probe MCP’s Czar Lazarus Chakwera over a K650million personal mansion he is constructing in Lilongwe.

The mansion has close to 15 rooms excluding spaces for kitchens, bathrooms and storerooms. It also has got 6 staff houses.The said mansion sits on a 5-acre land in an exclusive suburb of Area 6 in Lilongwe and ha so far consumed MK600 million of  what  some MCP officials claim is  MCP money from Parliament and private donations.

“It is huge and one wonders why Chakwera has only managed a house now after failing to do so for the many years he was church pastor as Assemblies of Gof church.” she said.

The politician-cum-pastor has managed to construct the mansion all in a space of one year which raises more eyebrows on his dealings.

Just last year Chakwera accused people who were involved in Cashgate of constructing huge mansions in few months, a thing he argued is not possible when one is using honest funds.

Chakwera’s wealth has come under scrutiny over the past months with reports that he has diverted close to K80 million of money meant for the party to his personal account.

He is also being accused by disgruntled party members of enjoying dodgy funding from Asians and other crooked financers.

 There revelations that Chakwera is failed to account for millions of kwachas he was given by MCP lovers in diaspora in United States, Germany and South Africa among other places during the last campaign.

Also under question is a fleet of 15 cars that Chakwera has registered in his name right now from a background of owning only two cars when he became MCP leader.

All this comes at a time when the party has only K5032. 50 in its Standard Bank account and is struggling to finance party functions across the board.

 

 

  1. Chifundo Chaika   February 27, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Mcp money????when did chakwera start his house project???

  2. Chris Munthali   February 27, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    After all, this is not public money…

