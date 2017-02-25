Pressure Mounts For ACB To Probe Chakwera’s K650million Mansion, 15 Vehicles

Pressure continues to mount for the Anti-corruption Bureau to probe MCP’s Czar Lazarus Chakwera over a K650million personal mansion he is constructing in Lilongwe.
“It is huge and one wonders why Chakwera has only managed a house now after failing to do so for the many years he was church pastor as Assemblies of Gof church.” she said.
The politician-cum-pastor has managed to construct the mansion all in a space of one year which raises more eyebrows on his dealings.
Just last year Chakwera accused people who were involved in Cashgate of constructing huge mansions in few months, a thing he argued is not possible when one is using honest funds.
Chakwera’s wealth has come under scrutiny over the past months with reports that he has diverted close to K80 million of money meant for the party to his personal account.
He is also being accused by disgruntled party members of enjoying dodgy funding from Asians and other crooked financers.
Also under question is a fleet of 15 cars that Chakwera has registered in his name right now from a background of owning only two cars when he became MCP leader.
All this comes at a time when the party has only K5032. 50 in its Standard Bank account and is struggling to finance party functions across the board.
Mwasowa cholemba, Dausi alikuti akuti akufuna kufufuza za Ndege inagulitsidwa ija cholinga mufufute mbili ya Chaponda chimanga, mukadali muwona zibani, paja mumati anayambitsa kuba ndi JB wagwidwayo ndi JB
Kkkkk koma DPP basi muona ngati tisuntika
Malawi voice, repent plz! malawians have eyes and ears,, however we are not ready to see and hear what u proclaim! We are no longer old fashioned!
Im lock nice
We are interested with tax payers money, Chakwera does not have access to public funds!!!!