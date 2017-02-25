Pressure Mounts For ACB To Probe Chakwera’s K650million Mansion, 15 Vehicles

Pressure continues to mount for the Anti-corruption Bureau to probe MCP’s Czar Lazarus Chakwera over a K650million personal mansion he is constructing in Lilongwe.
“It is huge and one wonders why Chakwera has only managed a house now after failing to do so for the many years he was church pastor as Assemblies of Gof church.” she said.
The politician-cum-pastor has managed to construct the mansion all in a space of one year which raises more eyebrows on his dealings.
Just last year Chakwera accused people who were involved in Cashgate of constructing huge mansions in few months, a thing he argued is not possible when one is using honest funds.
Chakwera’s wealth has come under scrutiny over the past months with reports that he has diverted close to K80 million of money meant for the party to his personal account.
He is also being accused by disgruntled party members of enjoying dodgy funding from Asians and other crooked financers.
Also under question is a fleet of 15 cars that Chakwera has registered in his name right now from a background of owning only two cars when he became MCP leader.
All this comes at a time when the party has only K5032. 50 in its Standard Bank account and is struggling to finance party functions across the board.
kuwakuta mmasamba amalawi poti munawaona opusa demet zanu ndi pitala yemwe
Anasiya kuwelenga bible pano akuwelenga ma novel nde aleke kumanga nyumba ndiamodzi awa! Zokuba bax mpake a China kabwila abwila dothi
And listening to a whole minister of information vomiting his useless words on a so called public broadcast station with their useless program called zachindunji. It’s a shame for this so called ruling party to think they can divide Malawians attention at this moment. Just shows they are unrepentant and have no remorse to the damage done in this country
When you get rich under government then you will understand why each and every move you take government and other organisation must follow you.it is bcs they want to make sure you dont corrupt under government
Koma ngati zili zoona nde kuti malawi ndi dziko lomvetsa chisoni atsogoleri athu akusowa chikondi wakula ndi mpikisano aliyense akufuna akhale pa top koma pa # 1 pali mulungu yekha basi!!!!!