Presidential NGO Adviser Mavuto Bamusi Survives Car Crash

Presidential adviser on civil society, Mabvuto Bamusi, on Thursday survived a car accident in Dedza which claimed two lives on spot and left three others injured.

Dedza Police spokesperson, Sub Inspector Edward Kabango, confirmed the accident which happened around 6 o’clock in the morning at Nkutu village along M1 road just after Bembeke Turn Off.

He said the vehicle which was being driven by Bamusi, a Toyota Prado registration number CK8560, was travelling from Lilongwe to Blantyre and it collided with a Toyota Sienta, registration number BS7970.

“The Toyota Sienta was coming from the direction of Blantyre towards Lilongwe and it was attempting to overtake another vehicle hence it collided with Bamusi’s vehicle in the process,” Kabango said.

He said Bamusi’s vehicle overturned due to the impact however, he sustained minor injuries together with two passengers who were with him.

Kabango said the driver of the Toyota Sienta and one passenger in his vehicle died on the spot while three other passengers were treated for various degrees of injuries at Dedza district hospital.

“One of the passengers was critically injured and is being admitted to Dedza district hospital while the other two sustained minor injuries and were treated as out-patients,” he said.

He identified the deceased driver of the Toyota Sienta as Benson Magetsi, 36, from Katsekaminga village, Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in Dedza and the passenger as Levison Chinyoka, 50, from Traditional Authority Njolomole in Ntcheu.

(By Yamikani Sabola, Mana)

