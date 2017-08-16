President Mutharika’s Speech At The Official Opening Of The 14th National Agriculture Fair (16-08-2017)

STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY PROFESSOR ARTHUR PETER MUTHARIKA, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF MALAWI, AT THE OFFICIAL OPENING OF THE 14TH NATIONAL AGRICULTURE FAIR

CHICHIRI TRADE FAIR GROUNDS, BLANTYRE

16TH AUGUST, 2017



I want to begin by reminding all Malawians that agriculture is the lifeline of our economy. The farmer is the person who feeds the economy and everyone in this country. I am therefore pleased that we have come to recognise the farmer and his labour.

Let me pledge that Government will always prioritise agriculture in its national development plans. We will keep prioritising agriculture because it will continue to be the mainstay of the economy for some time to come.

Today, we focus on the role of markets as we reposition this country to unleash the full potential of agriculture. But we are also taking decisive measures for us to realise the full potential of those markets.

Up until now, we have not fully realised our full potential as a country. We have been underutilising the potential of our natural resources. That is now about to change! This country is set for exciting times. Time has come for Malawi to play a different game.

This country has everything we need to take off. We have a lot of fertile land; we have fresh water everywhere; we have the human labour all around us. The only thing we lack is a new mindset. We have minerals of every kind across this country. This is a rich country. Everyone out there is now talking of a Malawi that is set for an unprecedented economic growth. And we must be set to take off with it!

We must move urgently to improve our production. That is why we launched a comprehensive National Agriculture Policy in November, 2016. We have set the policy framework to drive a paradigm shift to mechanisation and commercialisation. It also advocates for diversification of our production to non-traditional crops and commodities including livestock and fisheries. We have also set a new policy framework for irrigation. The ground is set for take-off.

Our new policies in agriculture and irrigation are complemented by the driving forces of the foreign direct investment policy. We now have serious investors who are ready to start end-to-end agricultural production.

In one case, we have a Greenbelt project ready to begin irrigation agriculture on 24,000 hectares in the Lower Shire. We will be exporting value-added food products to Europe and other places. I want Malawi to feed the world instead of the world feeding Malawi. The funding for this revolutionary project is already found. I know the direction Malawi is taking. And I know exactly what I am talking about.

I know that Malawians can do great things. I personally believe in you Malawians. And I believe in my country.

I have gone round the pavilions. I have seen really good quality in the exhibits. And let me also congratulate those of you who have won prizes in your categories. Keep it up!

I have also seen some of the technologies being showcased. I am impressed that we have especially local technology set for climate mitigation.

As I have said in my Chichewa remarks, we will prioritise and honour the farmer. I have heard the special request from farmers on the need to have a NATIONAL FARMERS DAY. We will seriously consider the request at cabinet level and we will respond in no time.

Apart from honouring the farmer, we also recognise the important roles which the private sector and civil society organisations play in agriculture sector. I know you are in the forefront in influencing policy changes. But let me also ask you one thing: Go and mobilise investors for the sectors. We have enough good ideas. What we need are more investors to recapitalize the agriculture sector and get into action.

Likewise, I also urge the banks to come up with tailor-made products that support agriculture. Banks should now reposition themselves to support the entire value chain beyond agri-business. When we make our farmers prosper, everyone, including banks will prosper.

On our part as government, we are doing everything possible to make the business environment conducive. This is why we are able to reduce inflation from 24.6 percent in 2014 to 10.2 percent in July 2017. And we are set for single digit inflation.

And let me emphasise this point today. We will continue improving the economy until every Malawian feels economically comfortable. We will continue building a good road network across the country because our farmers need them. We all need good roads, including those who want me to stop developing this country. But for me, this is a point of no return. The economy is turning around and the best is yet to come!

Let me conclude by commenting on remarks made by the President of Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry. We will seriously look into the issues. I value the private sector as a key partner in development. We have listened to you. And you are looking at a listening President.

With these remarks, I declare the 14th National Agriculture Fair officially opened.

Thank you!

May God Bless Malawi

