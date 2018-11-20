President Mutharika To Lead Malawians In Welcoming Fallen Heroes At KIA

Connect on Linked in

Malawi president Professor Peter Mutharika will lead the Malawi nation in welcoming fallen heroes who died in DRC on peace keeping mission.

The remains are expected to arrive at KIA at around 1140am.

After military funeral service, the bodies will be taken to their respective homes for burial .

May the souls of our departed Malawi solders rest in peace;

1. Lieutenant Aubrey Kachemwe.

2. Sargent Steven Kambalame.

3. Corporal Jonathan Kapichira.

4. Private Chauncy Chitete.

5. Private Benjamin Nsongera.

6. Private Simplex Taferakaso.

