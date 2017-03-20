President Mutharika To Commission Mangochi Water Project On Wednesday

The New Mangochi Water Supply Treatment Works was constructed to respond to the increasing water demand in Mangochi and the surrounding areas due to urbanization.

“The opportunities from exploiting wastewater as a resource are enormous. Safely managed wastewater is in an affordable and sustainable source of water, energy, nutrients and other recoverable materials,” reads part of the press release.

Southern Region Water Board continues to feel the pressure of urbanization in the town of Mangochi when it comes to supplying water.

The cost of wastewater management is greatly outweighed by the benefits to human health, economic development and environmental sustainability.