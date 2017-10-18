President Mutharika To Attend Sena & Mang’anja Cultural Festival At Mbewe wa Mitengo In Chikwawa On Saturday

By on 1 Comment

His Excellency the President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will attend the Sena and Mang’anja Cultural Festival at Mbewe wa Mitengo, Paramount Chief Lundu’s Headquarters in Chikwawa district on Saturday. According to a statement by the Office of the President and Cabinet, Professor Mutharika is scheduled to arrive at the function at One O’clock in the afternoon.

President Mutharika To Attend Sena & Mang’anja Cultural Festival At Mbewe wa Mitengo In Chikwawa On Saturday added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

One Response to "President Mutharika To Attend Sena & Mang’anja Cultural Festival At Mbewe wa Mitengo In Chikwawa On Saturday"

  1. Mbonga Matoga   October 18, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Paramount chief Lundu kicked out of Kulamba chewa gathering now he is into Sena stuff….coma ma ceremony amenewa angosanduka mall ozisakila ndalama eti

    Reply

Leave a Reply