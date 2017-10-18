President Mutharika To Attend Sena & Mang’anja Cultural Festival At Mbewe wa Mitengo In Chikwawa On Saturday

His Excellency the President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will attend the Sena and Mang’anja Cultural Festival at Mbewe wa Mitengo, Paramount Chief Lundu’s Headquarters in Chikwawa district on Saturday. According to a statement by the Office of the President and Cabinet, Professor Mutharika is scheduled to arrive at the function at One O’clock in the afternoon.
Paramount chief Lundu kicked out of Kulamba chewa gathering now he is into Sena stuff….coma ma ceremony amenewa angosanduka mall ozisakila ndalama eti