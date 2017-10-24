President Mutharika Swaps Two Ministers: Chazama Now Home Affairs Minister, As Chiumia Goes To Civic Education

President Peter Mutharika has made a minor cabinet reshuffle as he has swapped the portfolios of his Internal Security and Civic Education Ministers.

Grace Chiumia, who served as Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister will now handle Civic Education, Culture and Community Development portifolio

Cecilia Chazama, who was Civic Education Minister will now take up the post of Home Affairs and Internal Security.

All other Cabinet portfolios have been maintained, according to Chief Secretary to government Lloyd Muhara.

Since last week after the governingDemocratic Progressive Party (DPP) suffered by-elections battering in five of the six constituencies and wards, political circles were speculating on a likely Cabinet shakeup, amid mounting political pressure from “a vote of no confidence.”

While the rest of the Ministers continue holding the portfolios formerly with them, the switch between Chiumia and Chazama raises eyebrows.

Observers speculate that Chiumia may have been inept at Home Affairs and Internal Security during the period the country is facing ‘bloodsucking’ mania where 10 people have since been killed in mob justice over the ‘vampirism’ myth.

Chazama is expected to provide a impetus to the crackdown of bloodsuckers syndicate.