President Mutharika Showered With Birthday Gifts In Lusaka

During the official opening session of the 20th COMESA Heads of State and Government Summit in Lusaka,Zambia the COMESA Secretariat presented a bouquet of flowers as a surprise birthday gift to His Excellency the President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika.

In his acceptance speech, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika described the gesture as unexpected and “very moving “.

During the presentation, the whole COMESA 20th Summit plenary stood up and sung “Happy birthday to you“ to President Mutharika.

The President thanked the COMESA membership for the gesture.

His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika was born on 18th July in 1940 in Thyolo District in Malawi.

Mutharika shares a birthday with global icon Nelson Mandela among others.

