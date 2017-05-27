APM Speaks Tough On Road Contracts…We Are Investigating The Matter

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on Friday reiterated government’s concerns on how city council road contracts are being awarded following substandard works by some contractors.

Mutharika voiced his concern during an audience he had with religious leaders from the Southern Region at Sanjika Palace after uttering similar sentiments a day earlier when he officially opened the International Trade Fair on Wednesday.

Mutharika said he has ordered the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa to investigate the matter and bring to book all wrong doers.

“It has come to my knowledge that some contracts were awarded to councilors or close relatives to councilors resulting into substandard work. This is total betrayal and I have instructed the minister to investigate the issue,” said the President.

In his remarks on the matter, Blantyre Archdiocese Vicar General, Boniface Tamani, said it is high time contracts were awarded to companies with good track records to avoid wasting tax payer’s money.

“We need to award contracts to companies that actually know their work and which can do good jobs. If we go for shortcuts just to enrich ourselves, then we are in for trouble,” said Tamani.

Commenting on the same issue, Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi (QMAM)) National Publicity Secretary, Sheikh Jaafar Kawinga, advised the citizenry to be watchful of development projects around them and report all people that are politicizing the projects and conducting substandard work.

“No one should be allowed to politicize development activities. If found, I am urging them to report to relevant authorities including us the religious leaders as we have access to high authority who can assist,” said Kawinga.

The Ministry of Local Government last year launched the city road construction works project aimed at applying bitumen on all city roads across the country.

