President Mutharika Mourns Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe

PRESS STATEMENT

For immediate release

2nd December, 2018

H.E PROFESSOR ARTHUR PETER MUTHARIKA MOURN PARAMOUNT CHIEF CHIKULAMAYEMBE

His Excellency the President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and the First Lady Professor Gertrude Mutharika have learnt with shock and sadness the passing of Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe.

The first couple will remember Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe as a patriotic, development-conscious son of Malawi who worked hard in pursuit of better life for the people and prosperity of this nation.

The President and the First Lady benefited immensely from Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe’s wise counsel on issues of national importance and they will cherish the legacy he has left as a leader who put his nation and people first in his work. The first family offer their deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family of the Paramount Chief and to the people of the Chikulamayembe dynasty for the loss of the pillar of their culture and society.

The President and the First Lady pray to God to give the family strength at this time of their loss.

May the soul of Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe Rest in Peace.

MGEME KALILANI

PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SECRETARY & SPOKESPERSON

CHIKOKO BAY STATE LODGE

MANGOCHI

