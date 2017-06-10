President Mutharika Mourns Mec Boss, Delegates Dausi At Burial Ceremony

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi on Saturday led thousands of Malawians in mourning the passing on of Acting Malawi Electoral Commission Chief Elections Officer Thandie Nkovole.

Nkovole who died after collapsing in office in the week was laid to rest on Saturday at Henry Henderson Institute in Blantyre.

Dausi who represented President Peter Mutharika at the ceremony described Nkovole as a unifier.

“Elections time is volatile and tense. We politicians usually have emotions during that time and whenever we disagreed on electoral issues Thandie would unite us. She would simply say….I have taken note of your concerns,” said Dausi.

Dausi said President Mutharika was worried that his death was frustrating his efforts to empower women. He said Mutharika had put two women at Mec into high positions thus Nkovole and Mec chairperson Jane Ansah to promote wpmen empowerment.

“But death has frustrated that effort at Mec,” said Dausi.

Mutharika who was on a tour to Beligium condoled the family with K300 000 while the minister did with K60 000.

Born in 1972, Nkovole survived with some children and one grandson.

She was appointed acting Mec CEO after Willie Kalonga who was Chief Elections Officer was recently fired for misappropriation of resources. (Mana)

