President Mutharika Meets MCC Chief Jonathan Nash….Commits To Invest More In Malawi’s Energy Sector

United States government’ Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) says its multi billion kwacha Millennium challenge compact grant to the government of Malawi remains set for completion in September next year.

Acting Chief Executive Officer for the Corporation Jonathan Nash disclosed this on Monday after an audience with President Professor Arthur Peter in New York in the United States of America.

The engagement was one among several that Professor Mutharika is expected to have before, during and after this year’ United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“We have a five year programme. Government has made tremendous success. We have one year left but there is a lot of work to do”, Nash.

The Acting CEO could not disclose what will follow for Malawi after the completion of the current US$ 350 million initiative but on to express hope for the successful completion of the nearly 200 billion kwacha initiative by its set deadline in 2018.

“There is deep commitment from both governments – MCC and the government of Malawi to finish this program with success, he concluded.

The audience with Nash is one among many by President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika lined up before, during and after the week long annual General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The Millennium Challenge Corporation is a bilateral United States foreign aid agency. It is based on the principle that aid is most effective when it enhances good governance.

In Malawi, the single-sector program is designed to contribute to Malawi’s efforts in reducing poverty through increased access to reliable electric power.

Among other things, it has so far placed some significant focus on areas such as rehabilitation of Nkula hydro power plant, and installation of transmission and distribution lines. The five year project started in September 2013