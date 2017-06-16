President Mutharika Meets Chanco Students Concerned Parents & Teachers Union Of Malawi Executive Committee

Peter Mutharika on Friday 16th June, 2017 met members of the executive committee of the Teachers Association of Malawi (TUM) and later, representatives of Chancellor College Student’s Concerned Parents. The two groups had separately asked to meet the President.

During their meeting, the executive committee of the Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) expressed concern on delays by government to release teachers’ Leave Grants for the year 2016/17. President Mutharika regretted the delay but assured the teachers that government has tirelessly been working on the problem and that as of 16th June 2017, funds for the teacher’s Leave Grants had been transferred from the treasury to respective district councils across the country, and that teachers in several districts had started accessing them.

President Mutharika assured the teachers that government would swiftly move to find the underlying cause of the technical hitches that reportedly led to the delays in the processing of the Leave Grants and that corrective technical and administrative measures will be taken.

During the meeting with the representatives of Chancellor College Students’ Concerned Parents, the parents communicated to the President that they were disappointed at the prolonged labour dispute between the Council of the University of Malawi and the academic staff at the Chancellor College. The dispute has led to closure of the college for several months.

The Parents indicated that they were further disappointed with the apparent failure of the Council of the University to resolve the dispute on time. The Parents said as much as they are aware that the legal mandate to manage the University of Malawi rests in the Council, they were nonetheless asking the President to help in resolving the matter.

President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika informed the parents that as Chancellor of the University, he was equally concerned about the closure of the college and the impact it has on the future of students at the college and the nation in the end.

President Mutharika assured the parents that within the limits of his mandate and capacity as Chancellor of the University of Malawi and President of the country, he will continue to relentlessly engage relevant stakeholders on the matter to ensure that the labour dispute between the Council and the academic staff is resolved with speed to enable the college reopen.

