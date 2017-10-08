President Mutharika Leads By Example:Draws K1.5m Salary/Month…Declines Revised K3.8million On Austerity Measures Principle

REPUBLIC OF MALAWI

PRESS RELEASE

For immediate release

7th October 2017

PRESIDENT PROF. ARTHUR PETER MUTHARIKA’S MONTHLY SALARY

The article bearing the title “Magufuli’s K3m salary thrills local analyst” published in The Nation on Thursday, 5 October 2017, suggested that President Peter Mutharika earns a salary of K3.8 million following an increase on 1st October 2014. The article also continues to quote a report, which “claimed” that the President “earns a hundred times more than an average Malawian”. The suggestions and claims in the Nation article have no factual basis.

The facts on record regarding the President’s salary are that:

Salaries of Deputy Ministers, Ministers, the Vice President and the President in Malawi are legally looped together in such a way that the lower salary is two thirds of the next higher salary; The effect of the looping of the salaries is that an increment in any of the lower salary triggers an automatic increment in the others. As such, the salary of the President of Malawi at any given point is affected by the salary adjustments effected to the salary of either Deputy Ministers, Ministers or the Vice President; Contrary to practice in some countries, the salary of the President in Malawi is public information verifiable by anyone at any point; His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika found the presidential salary at K2.7 million per month when he came in Government in 2014; The President declined to draw the salary of K2.7 million monthly and instead directed that he would actually be receiving K1.5 million monthly; this information was published. On 1st October 2016, (not 2014 as the Nation article says) the salary of the President was revised to K3.8 million as an automatic result of adjustments in some of the positions below him. However, again, the President modestly decided to continue drawing that same K1.5 million, which remains the case to date. President Arthur Peter Mutharika in reality refused to receive a salary raise in order to lead by action his principle of spending on austerity measures.

It is therefore not correct to suggest that President Peter Mutharika earns K3.8 million per month and then proceed to use this false suggestion as a basis for attacking his personal character. It is also wrong to suggest that the President does not declare his salary because, in this country, as stated earlier, the President’s salary is by law already available as public information.

MGEME KALILANI

PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SECRETARY & SPOKESPERSON

KAMUZU PALACE

LILONGWE

