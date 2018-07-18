President Mutharika Lands In Lusaka For COMESA Summit

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has arrived in Zambia for the 20th Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) heads of state and governments’ summit.

The President who departed via Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe on Wednesday, July 18 to Lusaka where is expected to address the summit on digitization and youth financial integration.

“I will give two key note addresses focusing on digital economy and integrating the youth in financial management and how it can help in eradicating poverty in COMESA region,” Mutharika said.

The president will address the summit on these issues as champion of youth welfare both at the local and international stage.

The theme for this year’s summit meeting is “COMESA: Towards Digital Economic integration”.

The theme intends to highlight the prevailing focus on fully digitizing the COMESA Free Trade Area business processes under the digital Free Trade Area (DFTA) initiative, which will incorporate e-Commerce, e-Legislation and e-logistics.

The drive towards digital integration was introduced after an agreement made during the COMESA Council of Ministers committee meeting held in the same city of Lusaka, Zambia in November last year.

The 20th COMESA summit is set to make history with its membership poised to rise from 19 to 21 as Somalia and Tunisia become new members after fulfilling terms and conditions of accession to the body’s treaty. The joining of the two will make the bloc the largest regional economic community in Africa.

The summit is also expected to appoint a new chairperson to take over from Sindiso Ngwenya, a Zimbabwean economist and transportation expert whose tenure is coming to an end.

