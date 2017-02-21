President Mutharika Hailed For Appointing ‘Balanced’ New Parastatal Boards

Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) Lloyd Muhara said in a statement that the appointments have been made following expiry of mandates for previous directors or dissolution of their boards.

Air Cargo has business magnate Mike Mlombwa as chairman. Oliver Nakoma, who runs a pro-government civil society organisation, is one of the members. Others are Rev Victor Banda, Gloria Ntopi, DPP politicians Pato Phoya and Salim Ibrahim Bagus.

The Northern Region Water Board has Revered Matiya Nkhoma as its chair.

National Herbarium is chaired by Reverend Brighton Malasa of the Anglican church.

Lawyer Mandala Mambulasa, who worked closely with media watchdog Misa Malawi to campaign for the Access to Information Bill is now member of Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb) alongside education activist Limbani Nsapato.

Malawi Enterprise Development Fund will now be chaired by Malawi’s former High Commissioner to India, Perks Ligoya and Kenneth Sanga, the DPP regional governor for the north is a member. Others are Bishop Moses Botha, Timothy Nyasulu, Ms Laisi and Zione Mkwate.

Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) has political scientist Prof Richard Tambulasi as its chairperson with board members who include Catholic priest Alfred Nsope and others are Lewis Dzimbiri, Mrs Clara Munthali and Willim Susuwele Banda.

In the board for Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) Andrew Gagama is their chairperson and board member include Pastor Peter Banda and ruling DPP national organising secretary Richard Makondi . Others are Marriam Chimbalanga, Evansa Mwathunga, Bessie Nsambo.

Malawi College of Accountancy (MCA) has Jim Nsomba as chairperson with members including Rev Mbeza, businessman George Yiannakis, Johnes Chabwera and Vera Zulu.

The Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) is chaired by Amos Action with board members Rev Gervazio Namba, Patrick Achitabwino, Davie Chidyaonga, Chrissies Sikwese, Senior Chief Kaomba, Alex Business, Felcia Chawani. Wells Vinandi.

Lilongwe Water Board chairperson is banker Kayisi Sadala. Board members include Shiek Omar Imran, Bishop Tsukuluza, Sandra Moto, Dama Magomero, Hilda Ntiya, Bernet Meke, Senior Chief Kanduku and Vilante Ndasowa Jana .

Central Region Water Board chairperson is Calvary Family Church (CFC) leader Apostle Mdalitso Mbewe. The board members are Rev Mercy Chilapula, Damazio Shumba, Senior Chief Lukwa, former palriamentarina Roy Comsyt, Carol Mvalo, Vera Kumtukule, Senior Chief Mkumbira and Raymond Nkhata (DPP).

Blantyre Water Bioard has James Naphambo as its chairperson and members include Seniors Chief Dambe, Anne Chipaka, Maureen Kachingwe, Frank Mayere, Catherine Makoka, L. Phekani, Saidi Mussa and Chief Chikumbu.

Mutharika has also maintained James Chuma as chairperson of the Malawi National Council of Sports as well as some directors like Bishop Mark Kambalaza of Charismatic Renewal.